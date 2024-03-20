Danish kroner to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert DKK to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 dkk
534.21 aed

1.000 DKK = 0.5342 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:02
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.08511.3570.854302.1971.66311.5890.246
1 USD0.922110.470.787278.61.53310.67583.199
1 SEK0.0880.09610.07526.610.1461.027.947
1 GBP1.1711.2713.2991353.8781.94713.56105.68

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 DKK0.53421 AED
5 DKK2.67103 AED
10 DKK5.34205 AED
20 DKK10.68410 AED
50 DKK26.71025 AED
100 DKK53.42050 AED
250 DKK133.55125 AED
500 DKK267.10250 AED
1000 DKK534.20500 AED
2000 DKK1,068.41000 AED
5000 DKK2,671.02500 AED
10000 DKK5,342.05000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Danish Krone
1 AED1.87194 DKK
5 AED9.35970 DKK
10 AED18.71940 DKK
20 AED37.43880 DKK
50 AED93.59700 DKK
100 AED187.19400 DKK
250 AED467.98500 DKK
500 AED935.97000 DKK
1000 AED1,871.94000 DKK
2000 AED3,743.88000 DKK
5000 AED9,359.70000 DKK
10000 AED18,719.40000 DKK