10 thousand Danish kroner to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert DKK to AED at the real exchange rate

10,000 dkk
5,376.95 aed

1.00000 DKK = 0.53770 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:01
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.091411.35720.8718310.7221.6611911.677890.9545
1 USD0.91625110.4060.798786284.71.5220710.699883.3375
1 SEK0.08805030.096098110.076761927.35920.1462691.028238.0086
1 GBP1.147051.251913.02731356.4161.9054813.395104.33

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 DKK0.53770 AED
5 DKK2.68848 AED
10 DKK5.37695 AED
20 DKK10.75390 AED
50 DKK26.88475 AED
100 DKK53.76950 AED
250 DKK134.42375 AED
500 DKK268.84750 AED
1000 DKK537.69500 AED
2000 DKK1075.39000 AED
5000 DKK2688.47500 AED
10000 DKK5376.95000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Danish Krone
1 AED1.85979 DKK
5 AED9.29895 DKK
10 AED18.59790 DKK
20 AED37.19580 DKK
50 AED92.98950 DKK
100 AED185.97900 DKK
250 AED464.94750 DKK
500 AED929.89500 DKK
1000 AED1859.79000 DKK
2000 AED3719.58000 DKK
5000 AED9298.95000 DKK
10000 AED18597.90000 DKK