Swedish kronor to Australian dollars today

Convert SEK to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
144.50 aud

kr1.000 SEK = A$0.1445 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:37
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

SEK to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AUD
1 SEK to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14650.1465
Low0.14340.1395
Average0.14450.1430
Change-0.53%-0.06%
View full history

1 SEK to AUD stats

The performance of SEK to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1465 and a 30 day low of 0.1434. This means the 30 day average was 0.1445. The change for SEK to AUD was -0.53.

The performance of SEK to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1465 and a 90 day low of 0.1395. This means the 90 day average was 0.1430. The change for SEK to AUD was -0.06.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.9491.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80792.7351.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.014110.0741.7765.081
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4310.2010.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Australian Dollar
1 SEK0.14450 AUD
5 SEK0.72251 AUD
10 SEK1.44501 AUD
20 SEK2.89002 AUD
50 SEK7.22505 AUD
100 SEK14.45010 AUD
250 SEK36.12525 AUD
500 SEK72.25050 AUD
1000 SEK144.50100 AUD
2000 SEK289.00200 AUD
5000 SEK722.50500 AUD
10000 SEK1,445.01000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 AUD6.92037 SEK
5 AUD34.60185 SEK
10 AUD69.20370 SEK
20 AUD138.40740 SEK
50 AUD346.01850 SEK
100 AUD692.03700 SEK
250 AUD1,730.09250 SEK
500 AUD3,460.18500 SEK
1000 AUD6,920.37000 SEK
2000 AUD13,840.74000 SEK
5000 AUD34,601.85000 SEK
10000 AUD69,203.70000 SEK