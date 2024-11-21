Swedish kronor to Australian dollars today

Convert SEK to AUD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = A$0.1394 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:02
SEK to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AUD
1 SEK to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14330.1458
Low0.13940.1394
Average0.14130.1429
Change-1.76%-3.52%
1 SEK to AUD stats

The performance of SEK to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1433 and a 30 day low of 0.1394. This means the 30 day average was 0.1413. The change for SEK to AUD was -1.76.

The performance of SEK to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1458 and a 90 day low of 0.1394. This means the 90 day average was 0.1429. The change for SEK to AUD was -3.52.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Australian Dollar
1 SEK0.13941 AUD
5 SEK0.69705 AUD
10 SEK1.39410 AUD
20 SEK2.78820 AUD
50 SEK6.97050 AUD
100 SEK13.94100 AUD
250 SEK34.85250 AUD
500 SEK69.70500 AUD
1000 SEK139.41000 AUD
2000 SEK278.82000 AUD
5000 SEK697.05000 AUD
10000 SEK1,394.10000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 AUD7.17306 SEK
5 AUD35.86530 SEK
10 AUD71.73060 SEK
20 AUD143.46120 SEK
50 AUD358.65300 SEK
100 AUD717.30600 SEK
250 AUD1,793.26500 SEK
500 AUD3,586.53000 SEK
1000 AUD7,173.06000 SEK
2000 AUD14,346.12000 SEK
5000 AUD35,865.30000 SEK
10000 AUD71,730.60000 SEK