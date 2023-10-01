10 Australian dollars to Swedish kronor

Convert AUD to SEK

10 aud
70.32 sek

1.00000 AUD = 7.03169 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:54 UTC
AUD to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 SEK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 AUD7.03169 SEK
5 AUD35.15845 SEK
10 AUD70.31690 SEK
20 AUD140.63380 SEK
50 AUD351.58450 SEK
100 AUD703.16900 SEK
250 AUD1757.92250 SEK
500 AUD3515.84500 SEK
1000 AUD7031.69000 SEK
2000 AUD14063.38000 SEK
5000 AUD35158.45000 SEK
10000 AUD70316.90000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Australian Dollar
1 SEK0.14221 AUD
5 SEK0.71107 AUD
10 SEK1.42213 AUD
20 SEK2.84426 AUD
50 SEK7.11065 AUD
100 SEK14.22130 AUD
250 SEK35.55325 AUD
500 SEK71.10650 AUD
1000 SEK142.21300 AUD
2000 SEK284.42600 AUD
5000 SEK711.06500 AUD
10000 SEK1422.13000 AUD