British pounds sterling to Swedish kronor today

Convert GBP to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
13,550.20 sek

£1.000 GBP = kr13.55 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
GBP to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 GBP to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.937513.9375
Low13.398913.2700
Average13.710113.5376
Change1.13%-0.17%
1 GBP to SEK stats

The performance of GBP to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.9375 and a 30 day low of 13.3989. This means the 30 day average was 13.7101. The change for GBP to SEK was 1.13.

The performance of GBP to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.9375 and a 90 day low of 13.2700. This means the 90 day average was 13.5376. The change for GBP to SEK was -0.17.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Swedish Krona
1 GBP13.55020 SEK
5 GBP67.75100 SEK
10 GBP135.50200 SEK
20 GBP271.00400 SEK
50 GBP677.51000 SEK
100 GBP1,355.02000 SEK
250 GBP3,387.55000 SEK
500 GBP6,775.10000 SEK
1000 GBP13,550.20000 SEK
2000 GBP27,100.40000 SEK
5000 GBP67,751.00000 SEK
10000 GBP135,502.00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / British Pound Sterling
1 SEK0.07380 GBP
5 SEK0.36900 GBP
10 SEK0.73800 GBP
20 SEK1.47599 GBP
50 SEK3.68998 GBP
100 SEK7.37995 GBP
250 SEK18.44988 GBP
500 SEK36.89975 GBP
1000 SEK73.79950 GBP
2000 SEK147.59900 GBP
5000 SEK368.99750 GBP
10000 SEK737.99500 GBP