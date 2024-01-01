Japanese Yen (JPY)
The Japanese yen, one of the strongest currencies in the world, is the official currency of Japan. It is the third most traded currency and is also used as a reserve currency for the British pound sterling and the US dollar. It is a fiat currency.
Currency name
Japanese Yen
Currency symbol
¥
JPY exchange rates
|USD
|GBP
|EUR
|AUD
|CAD
|CHF
|CNY
|SGD
|From JPY
|0.00682
|0.00533
|0.00625
|0.01048
|0.00947
|0.00585
|0.04893
|0.00905
|To JPY
|146.53000
|187.63200
|159.88000
|95.41300
|105.62600
|170.80100
|20.43810
|110.45100
