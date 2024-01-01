Japanese Yen (JPY)

The Japanese yen, one of the strongest currencies in the world, is the official currency of Japan. It is the third most traded currency and is also used as a reserve currency for the British pound sterling and the US dollar. It is a fiat currency.

Currency name

Japanese Yen

¥

JPY exchange rates

 USD GBP EUR AUD CAD CHF CNY SGD
From JPY0.00682 0.00533 0.00625 0.01048 0.00947 0.00585 0.04893 0.00905
To JPY146.53000 187.63200 159.88000 95.41300 105.62600 170.80100 20.43810 110.45100

