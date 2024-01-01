Japanese yen to Ghanaian cedis today
|1 JPY to GHS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1020
|0.1020
|Low
|0.0910
|0.0868
|Average
|0.0947
|0.0912
|Change
|11.97%
|17.35%
1 JPY to GHS stats
The performance of JPY to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1020 and a 30 day low of 0.0910. This means the 30 day average was 0.0947. The change for JPY to GHS was 11.97.
The performance of JPY to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1020 and a 90 day low of 0.0868. This means the 90 day average was 0.0912. The change for JPY to GHS was 17.35.
Beware of bad exchange rates.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Ghanaian Cedi
|100 JPY
|10.20270 GHS
|1000 JPY
|102.02700 GHS
|1500 JPY
|153.04050 GHS
|2000 JPY
|204.05400 GHS
|3000 JPY
|306.08100 GHS
|5000 JPY
|510.13500 GHS
|5400 JPY
|550.94580 GHS
|10000 JPY
|1,020.27000 GHS
|15000 JPY
|1,530.40500 GHS
|20000 JPY
|2,040.54000 GHS
|25000 JPY
|2,550.67500 GHS
|30000 JPY
|3,060.81000 GHS