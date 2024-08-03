Euros to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert EUR to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
16,311.20 ghs

€1.000 EUR = GH¢16.31 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16.311216.3112
Low15.838114.3801
Average16.025815.4618
Change2.99%13.43%
1 EUR to GHS stats

The performance of EUR to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.3112 and a 30 day low of 15.8381. This means the 30 day average was 16.0258. The change for EUR to GHS was 2.99.

The performance of EUR to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.3112 and a 90 day low of 14.3801. This means the 90 day average was 15.4618. The change for EUR to GHS was 13.43.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Conversion rates Euro / Ghanaian Cedi
1 EUR16.31120 GHS
5 EUR81.55600 GHS
10 EUR163.11200 GHS
20 EUR326.22400 GHS
50 EUR815.56000 GHS
100 EUR1,631.12000 GHS
250 EUR4,077.80000 GHS
500 EUR8,155.60000 GHS
1000 EUR16,311.20000 GHS
2000 EUR32,622.40000 GHS
5000 EUR81,556.00000 GHS
10000 EUR163,112.00000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Euro
1 GHS0.06131 EUR
5 GHS0.30654 EUR
10 GHS0.61308 EUR
20 GHS1.22615 EUR
50 GHS3.06538 EUR
100 GHS6.13076 EUR
250 GHS15.32690 EUR
500 GHS30.65380 EUR
1000 GHS61.30760 EUR
2000 GHS122.61520 EUR
5000 GHS306.53800 EUR
10000 GHS613.07600 EUR