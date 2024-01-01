Turkish liras to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert TRY to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
450.05 ghs

TL1.000 TRY = GH¢0.4501 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:52
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

TRY to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TRY to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.45010.4501
Low0.44510.4156
Average0.44770.4387
Change0.26%8.29%
View full history

1 TRY to GHS stats

The performance of TRY to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4501 and a 30 day low of 0.4451. This means the 30 day average was 0.4477. The change for TRY to GHS was 0.26.

The performance of TRY to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4501 and a 90 day low of 0.4156. This means the 90 day average was 0.4387. The change for TRY to GHS was 8.29.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7151.3883.67348.7
1 EUR1.09110.853304.22491.3171.5154.00753.121
1 GBP1.2781.1721356.546107.0221.7754.69662.257
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish lira

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Ghanaian Cedi
1 TRY0.45005 GHS
5 TRY2.25025 GHS
10 TRY4.50050 GHS
20 TRY9.00100 GHS
50 TRY22.50250 GHS
100 TRY45.00500 GHS
250 TRY112.51250 GHS
500 TRY225.02500 GHS
1000 TRY450.05000 GHS
2000 TRY900.10000 GHS
5000 TRY2,250.25000 GHS
10000 TRY4,500.50000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Turkish Lira
1 GHS2.22197 TRY
5 GHS11.10985 TRY
10 GHS22.21970 TRY
20 GHS44.43940 TRY
50 GHS111.09850 TRY
100 GHS222.19700 TRY
250 GHS555.49250 TRY
500 GHS1,110.98500 TRY
1000 GHS2,221.97000 TRY
2000 GHS4,443.94000 TRY
5000 GHS11,109.85000 TRY
10000 GHS22,219.70000 TRY