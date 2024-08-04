Turkish liras to Canadian dollars today

Convert TRY to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
41.79 cad

TL1.000 TRY = C$0.04179 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:48
TRY to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04200.0427
Low0.04130.0413
Average0.04160.0420
Change-0.03%-1.37%
1 TRY to CAD stats

The performance of TRY to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0420 and a 30 day low of 0.0413. This means the 30 day average was 0.0416. The change for TRY to CAD was -0.03.

The performance of TRY to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0427 and a 90 day low of 0.0413. This means the 90 day average was 0.0420. The change for TRY to CAD was -1.37.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782277.08583.7211.3883.67348.701
1 EUR1.0910.853302.14791.2941.5144.00553.106
1 GBP1.2781.1721354.225107.0291.7754.69662.259
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.3020.0050.0130.176

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Canadian Dollar
1 TRY0.04179 CAD
5 TRY0.20894 CAD
10 TRY0.41789 CAD
20 TRY0.83577 CAD
50 TRY2.08943 CAD
100 TRY4.17885 CAD
250 TRY10.44713 CAD
500 TRY20.89425 CAD
1000 TRY41.78850 CAD
2000 TRY83.57700 CAD
5000 TRY208.94250 CAD
10000 TRY417.88500 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 CAD23.93010 TRY
5 CAD119.65050 TRY
10 CAD239.30100 TRY
20 CAD478.60200 TRY
50 CAD1,196.50500 TRY
100 CAD2,393.01000 TRY
250 CAD5,982.52500 TRY
500 CAD11,965.05000 TRY
1000 CAD23,930.10000 TRY
2000 CAD47,860.20000 TRY
5000 CAD119,650.50000 TRY
10000 CAD239,301.00000 TRY