Turkish liras to Indian rupees today
Convert TRY to INR at the real exchange rate
|1 TRY to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|2.5577
|2.5919
|Low
|2.5202
|2.5202
|Average
|2.5355
|2.5591
|Change
|-1.47%
|-2.58%
1 TRY to INR stats
The performance of TRY to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5577 and a 30 day low of 2.5202. This means the 30 day average was 2.5355. The change for TRY to INR was -1.47.
The performance of TRY to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5919 and a 90 day low of 2.5202. This means the 90 day average was 2.5591. The change for TRY to INR was -2.58.
How to convert Turkish liras to Indian rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Turkish Lira
|1 INR
|0.39678 TRY
|5 INR
|1.98387 TRY
|10 INR
|3.96775 TRY
|20 INR
|7.93550 TRY
|50 INR
|19.83875 TRY
|100 INR
|39.67750 TRY
|250 INR
|99.19375 TRY
|300 INR
|119.03250 TRY
|500 INR
|198.38750 TRY
|600 INR
|238.06500 TRY
|1000 INR
|396.77500 TRY
|2000 INR
|793.55000 TRY
|5000 INR
|1,983.87500 TRY
|10000 INR
|3,967.75000 TRY
|25000 INR
|9,919.37500 TRY
|50000 INR
|19,838.75000 TRY
|100000 INR
|39,677.50000 TRY
|1000000 INR
|396,775.00000 TRY
|1000000000 INR
|396,775,000.00000 TRY