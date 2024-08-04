Turkish liras to Indian rupees today

Convert TRY to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
2,520.32 inr

TL1.000 TRY = ₹2.520 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:48
TRY to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.55772.5919
Low2.52022.5202
Average2.53552.5591
Change-1.47%-2.58%
1 TRY to INR stats

The performance of TRY to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5577 and a 30 day low of 2.5202. This means the 30 day average was 2.5355. The change for TRY to INR was -1.47.

The performance of TRY to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5919 and a 90 day low of 2.5202. This means the 90 day average was 2.5591. The change for TRY to INR was -2.58.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Indian Rupee
1 TRY2.52032 INR
5 TRY12.60160 INR
10 TRY25.20320 INR
20 TRY50.40640 INR
50 TRY126.01600 INR
100 TRY252.03200 INR
250 TRY630.08000 INR
500 TRY1,260.16000 INR
1000 TRY2,520.32000 INR
2000 TRY5,040.64000 INR
5000 TRY12,601.60000 INR
10000 TRY25,203.20000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Turkish Lira
1 INR0.39678 TRY
5 INR1.98387 TRY
10 INR3.96775 TRY
20 INR7.93550 TRY
50 INR19.83875 TRY
100 INR39.67750 TRY
250 INR99.19375 TRY
300 INR119.03250 TRY
500 INR198.38750 TRY
600 INR238.06500 TRY
1000 INR396.77500 TRY
2000 INR793.55000 TRY
5000 INR1,983.87500 TRY
10000 INR3,967.75000 TRY
25000 INR9,919.37500 TRY
50000 INR19,838.75000 TRY
100000 INR39,677.50000 TRY
1000000 INR396,775.00000 TRY
1000000000 INR396,775,000.00000 TRY