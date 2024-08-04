Turkish liras to Euros today

Convert TRY to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
27.61 eur

TL1.000 TRY = €0.02761 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:48
TRY to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02830.0288
Low0.02760.0276
Average0.02790.0283
Change-2.36%-4.10%
1 TRY to EUR stats

The performance of TRY to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0283 and a 30 day low of 0.0276. This means the 30 day average was 0.0279. The change for TRY to EUR was -2.36.

The performance of TRY to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0288 and a 90 day low of 0.0276. This means the 90 day average was 0.0283. The change for TRY to EUR was -4.10.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Euro
1 TRY0.02761 EUR
5 TRY0.13803 EUR
10 TRY0.27607 EUR
20 TRY0.55213 EUR
50 TRY1.38034 EUR
100 TRY2.76067 EUR
250 TRY6.90168 EUR
500 TRY13.80335 EUR
1000 TRY27.60670 EUR
2000 TRY55.21340 EUR
5000 TRY138.03350 EUR
10000 TRY276.06700 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Turkish Lira
1 EUR36.22310 TRY
5 EUR181.11550 TRY
10 EUR362.23100 TRY
20 EUR724.46200 TRY
50 EUR1,811.15500 TRY
100 EUR3,622.31000 TRY
250 EUR9,055.77500 TRY
500 EUR18,111.55000 TRY
1000 EUR36,223.10000 TRY
2000 EUR72,446.20000 TRY
5000 EUR181,115.50000 TRY
10000 EUR362,231.00000 TRY