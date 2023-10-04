10 Turkish liras to Euros

Convert TRY to EUR at the real exchange rate

10 try
0.35 eur

1.00000 TRY = 0.03453 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:44 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TRY to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 EUR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865551.050787.4761.443771.660920.9633518.8645
1GBP1.1553311.21385101.0591.667951.918831.1129921.7937
1USD0.951750.823825183.2551.37411.580780.9168517.9542
1INR0.01143170.00989520.012011310.01650470.01898720.01101260.215653

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Euro
1 TRY0.03453 EUR
5 TRY0.17266 EUR
10 TRY0.34532 EUR
20 TRY0.69065 EUR
50 TRY1.72663 EUR
100 TRY3.45325 EUR
250 TRY8.63312 EUR
500 TRY17.26625 EUR
1000 TRY34.53250 EUR
2000 TRY69.06500 EUR
5000 TRY172.66250 EUR
10000 TRY345.32500 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Turkish Lira
1 EUR28.95820 TRY
5 EUR144.79100 TRY
10 EUR289.58200 TRY
20 EUR579.16400 TRY
50 EUR1447.91000 TRY
100 EUR2895.82000 TRY
250 EUR7239.55000 TRY
500 EUR14479.10000 TRY
1000 EUR28958.20000 TRY
2000 EUR57916.40000 TRY
5000 EUR144791.00000 TRY
10000 EUR289582.00000 TRY