Euros to Egyptian pounds today

Convert EUR to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
53,099.90 egp

€1.000 EUR = E£53.10 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

EUR to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 EUR to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High53.099953.0999
Low51.878450.6495
Average52.363351.6217
Change2.35%2.93%
View full history

1 EUR to EGP stats

The performance of EUR to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 53.0999 and a 30 day low of 51.8784. This means the 30 day average was 52.3633. The change for EUR to EGP was 2.35.

The performance of EUR to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 53.0999 and a 90 day low of 50.6495. This means the 90 day average was 51.6217. The change for EUR to EGP was 2.93.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Egyptian Pound
1 EUR53.09990 EGP
5 EUR265.49950 EGP
10 EUR530.99900 EGP
20 EUR1,061.99800 EGP
50 EUR2,654.99500 EGP
100 EUR5,309.99000 EGP
250 EUR13,274.97500 EGP
500 EUR26,549.95000 EGP
1000 EUR53,099.90000 EGP
2000 EUR106,199.80000 EGP
5000 EUR265,499.50000 EGP
10000 EUR530,999.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Euro
1 EGP0.01883 EUR
5 EGP0.09416 EUR
10 EGP0.18832 EUR
20 EGP0.37665 EUR
50 EGP0.94162 EUR
100 EGP1.88324 EUR
250 EGP4.70810 EUR
500 EGP9.41620 EUR
1000 EGP18.83240 EUR
2000 EGP37.66480 EUR
5000 EGP94.16200 EUR
10000 EGP188.32400 EUR