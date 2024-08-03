Chinese yuan rmb to Egyptian pounds today

Convert CNY to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
6,788.33 egp

¥1.000 CNY = E£6.788 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.78836.7883
Low6.59446.4455
Average6.64376.5862
Change2.82%2.48%
1 CNY to EGP stats

The performance of CNY to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.7883 and a 30 day low of 6.5944. This means the 30 day average was 6.6437. The change for CNY to EGP was 2.82.

The performance of CNY to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.7883 and a 90 day low of 6.4455. This means the 90 day average was 6.5862. The change for CNY to EGP was 2.48.

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Egyptian Pound
1 CNY6.78833 EGP
5 CNY33.94165 EGP
10 CNY67.88330 EGP
20 CNY135.76660 EGP
50 CNY339.41650 EGP
100 CNY678.83300 EGP
250 CNY1,697.08250 EGP
500 CNY3,394.16500 EGP
1000 CNY6,788.33000 EGP
2000 CNY13,576.66000 EGP
5000 CNY33,941.65000 EGP
10000 CNY67,883.30000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 EGP0.14731 CNY
5 EGP0.73656 CNY
10 EGP1.47312 CNY
20 EGP2.94624 CNY
50 EGP7.36560 CNY
100 EGP14.73120 CNY
250 EGP36.82800 CNY
500 EGP73.65600 CNY
1000 EGP147.31200 CNY
2000 EGP294.62400 CNY
5000 EGP736.56000 CNY
10000 EGP1,473.12000 CNY