$1.000 HKD = E£6.364 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:54
Updated a few seconds ago
1 HKD to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.37486.3748
Low6.26066.2017
Average6.31016.2579
Change1.65%1.72%
1 HKD to EGP stats

The performance of HKD to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.3748 and a 30 day low of 6.2606. This means the 30 day average was 6.3101. The change for HKD to EGP was 1.65.

The performance of HKD to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.3748 and a 90 day low of 6.2017. This means the 90 day average was 6.2579. The change for HKD to EGP was 1.72.

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2410.7871.341.5330.9451.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.130.19311.654
1 GBP1.279.19911.7021.9481.21.774107.2
1 SGD0.7465.4040.58711.1440.7051.04262.977

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Egyptian Pound
100 HKD636.39500 EGP
200 HKD1,272.79000 EGP
300 HKD1,909.18500 EGP
500 HKD3,181.97500 EGP
1000 HKD6,363.95000 EGP
2000 HKD12,727.90000 EGP
2500 HKD15,909.87500 EGP
3000 HKD19,091.85000 EGP
4000 HKD25,455.80000 EGP
5000 HKD31,819.75000 EGP
10000 HKD63,639.50000 EGP
20000 HKD127,279.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Hong Kong Dollar
1 EGP0.15714 HKD
5 EGP0.78568 HKD
10 EGP1.57135 HKD
20 EGP3.14270 HKD
50 EGP7.85675 HKD
100 EGP15.71350 HKD
250 EGP39.28375 HKD
500 EGP78.56750 HKD
1000 EGP157.13500 HKD
2000 EGP314.27000 HKD
5000 EGP785.67500 HKD
10000 EGP1,571.35000 HKD