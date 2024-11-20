Hong Kong dollars to Australian dollars today

Convert HKD to AUD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = A$0.1970 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:48
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

HKD to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AUD
1 HKD to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.19910.1991
Low0.19260.1859
Average0.19580.1918
Change1.90%3.01%
View full history

1 HKD to AUD stats

The performance of HKD to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1991 and a 30 day low of 0.1926. This means the 30 day average was 0.1958. The change for HKD to AUD was 1.90.

The performance of HKD to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1991 and a 90 day low of 0.1859. This means the 90 day average was 0.1918. The change for HKD to AUD was 3.01.

Track market ratesView HKD to AUD chart

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2410.7871.341.5330.9451.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.130.19311.654
1 GBP1.2719.20111.7021.9481.2011.774107.234
1 SGD0.7465.4050.58711.1440.7051.04262.991

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Australian Dollar
100 HKD19.69870 AUD
200 HKD39.39740 AUD
300 HKD59.09610 AUD
500 HKD98.49350 AUD
1000 HKD196.98700 AUD
2000 HKD393.97400 AUD
2500 HKD492.46750 AUD
3000 HKD590.96100 AUD
4000 HKD787.94800 AUD
5000 HKD984.93500 AUD
10000 HKD1,969.87000 AUD
20000 HKD3,939.74000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 AUD5.07649 HKD
5 AUD25.38245 HKD
10 AUD50.76490 HKD
20 AUD101.52980 HKD
50 AUD253.82450 HKD
100 AUD507.64900 HKD
250 AUD1,269.12250 HKD
500 AUD2,538.24500 HKD
1000 AUD5,076.49000 HKD
2000 AUD10,152.98000 HKD
5000 AUD25,382.45000 HKD
10000 AUD50,764.90000 HKD