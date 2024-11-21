Singapore dollars to Australian dollars today

Convert SGD to AUD at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = A$1.143 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:47
SGD to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AUD
1 SGD to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.15271.1527
Low1.13431.1243
Average1.14631.1400
Change0.54%1.08%
1 SGD to AUD stats

The performance of SGD to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1527 and a 30 day low of 1.1343. This means the 30 day average was 1.1463. The change for SGD to AUD was 0.54.

The performance of SGD to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1527 and a 90 day low of 1.1243. This means the 90 day average was 1.1400. The change for SGD to AUD was 1.08.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9310.9491.5350.79184.4747.244.469
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05416,784.911.6170.83389.0027.6284.709
1 AUD0.65210,379.80.61810.51555.0394.7172.912

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 SGD1.14328 AUD
5 SGD5.71640 AUD
10 SGD11.43280 AUD
20 SGD22.86560 AUD
50 SGD57.16400 AUD
100 SGD114.32800 AUD
250 SGD285.82000 AUD
500 SGD571.64000 AUD
1000 SGD1,143.28000 AUD
2000 SGD2,286.56000 AUD
5000 SGD5,716.40000 AUD
10000 SGD11,432.80000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 AUD0.87467 SGD
5 AUD4.37337 SGD
10 AUD8.74673 SGD
20 AUD17.49346 SGD
50 AUD43.73365 SGD
100 AUD87.46730 SGD
250 AUD218.66825 SGD
500 AUD437.33650 SGD
1000 AUD874.67300 SGD
2000 AUD1,749.34600 SGD
5000 AUD4,373.36500 SGD
10000 AUD8,746.73000 SGD