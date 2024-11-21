250 Singapore dollars to Australian dollars
1 SGD = 1.14285 AUD
|1 SGD to AUD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|1.1527
|1.1527
|Low
|1.1343
|1.1243
|Average
|1.1463
|1.1400
|Change
|0.52%
|1.06%
1 SGD to AUD stats
The performance of SGD to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1527 and a 30 day low of 1.1343. This means the 30 day average was 1.1463. The change for SGD to AUD was 0.52.
The performance of SGD to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1527 and a 90 day low of 1.1243. This means the 90 day average was 1.1400. The change for SGD to AUD was 1.06.
How to convert Singapore dollars to Australian dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
