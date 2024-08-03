Euros to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert EUR to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
7,822.23 cny

€1.000 EUR = ¥7.822 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.94517.9451
Low7.81377.7601
Average7.88177.8378
Change-0.45%0.44%
1 EUR to CNY stats

The performance of EUR to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.9451 and a 30 day low of 7.8137. This means the 30 day average was 7.8817. The change for EUR to CNY was -0.45.

The performance of EUR to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.9451 and a 90 day low of 7.7601. This means the 90 day average was 7.8378. The change for EUR to CNY was 0.44.

Conversion rates Euro / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 EUR7.82223 CNY
5 EUR39.11115 CNY
10 EUR78.22230 CNY
20 EUR156.44460 CNY
50 EUR391.11150 CNY
100 EUR782.22300 CNY
250 EUR1,955.55750 CNY
500 EUR3,911.11500 CNY
1000 EUR7,822.23000 CNY
2000 EUR15,644.46000 CNY
5000 EUR39,111.15000 CNY
10000 EUR78,222.30000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Euro
1 CNY0.12784 EUR
5 CNY0.63921 EUR
10 CNY1.27841 EUR
20 CNY2.55682 EUR
50 CNY6.39205 EUR
100 CNY12.78410 EUR
250 CNY31.96025 EUR
500 CNY63.92050 EUR
1000 CNY127.84100 EUR
2000 CNY255.68200 EUR
5000 CNY639.20500 EUR
10000 CNY1,278.41000 EUR