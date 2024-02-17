50 Chinese yuan rmb to Euros

Convert CNY to EUR at the real exchange rate

50 cny
6.45 eur

1.00000 CNY = 0.12899 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Euro
1 CNY0.12899 EUR
5 CNY0.64495 EUR
10 CNY1.28990 EUR
20 CNY2.57980 EUR
50 CNY6.44950 EUR
100 CNY12.89900 EUR
250 CNY32.24750 EUR
500 CNY64.49500 EUR
1000 CNY128.99000 EUR
2000 CNY257.98000 EUR
5000 CNY644.95000 EUR
10000 CNY1289.90000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 EUR7.75254 CNY
5 EUR38.76270 CNY
10 EUR77.52540 CNY
20 EUR155.05080 CNY
50 EUR387.62700 CNY
100 EUR775.25400 CNY
250 EUR1938.13500 CNY
500 EUR3876.27000 CNY
1000 EUR7752.54000 CNY
2000 EUR15505.08000 CNY
5000 EUR38762.70000 CNY
10000 EUR77525.40000 CNY