Euros to Swiss francs today

Convert EUR to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
936.12 chf

€1.000 EUR = SFr.0.9361 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.97650.9921
Low0.93610.9361
Average0.96530.9700
Change-3.82%-3.94%
1 EUR to CHF stats

The performance of EUR to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9765 and a 30 day low of 0.9361. This means the 30 day average was 0.9653. The change for EUR to CHF was -3.82.

The performance of EUR to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9921 and a 90 day low of 0.9361. This means the 90 day average was 0.9700. The change for EUR to CHF was -3.94.

Conversion rates Euro / Swiss Franc
1 EUR0.93612 CHF
5 EUR4.68058 CHF
10 EUR9.36115 CHF
20 EUR18.72230 CHF
50 EUR46.80575 CHF
100 EUR93.61150 CHF
250 EUR234.02875 CHF
500 EUR468.05750 CHF
1000 EUR936.11500 CHF
2000 EUR1,872.23000 CHF
5000 EUR4,680.57500 CHF
10000 EUR9,361.15000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Euro
1 CHF1.06824 EUR
5 CHF5.34120 EUR
10 CHF10.68240 EUR
20 CHF21.36480 EUR
50 CHF53.41200 EUR
100 CHF106.82400 EUR
250 CHF267.06000 EUR
500 CHF534.12000 EUR
1000 CHF1,068.24000 EUR
2000 CHF2,136.48000 EUR
5000 CHF5,341.20000 EUR
10000 CHF10,682.40000 EUR