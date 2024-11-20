Brazilian reais to Swiss francs today

Convert BRL to CHF at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = SFr.0.1530 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:29
BRL to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CHF
1 BRL to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15430.1574
Low0.14780.1478
Average0.15180.1528
Change0.60%0.48%
1 BRL to CHF stats

The performance of BRL to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1543 and a 30 day low of 0.1478. This means the 30 day average was 0.1518. The change for BRL to CHF was 0.60.

The performance of BRL to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1574 and a 90 day low of 0.1478. This means the 90 day average was 0.1528. The change for BRL to CHF was 0.48.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3741.4781.6230.93621.313
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0651.7711.9441.12125.532
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3961.5320.88320.124
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Swiss Franc
1 BRL0.15303 CHF
5 BRL0.76515 CHF
10 BRL1.53029 CHF
20 BRL3.06058 CHF
50 BRL7.65145 CHF
100 BRL15.30290 CHF
250 BRL38.25725 CHF
500 BRL76.51450 CHF
1000 BRL153.02900 CHF
2000 BRL306.05800 CHF
5000 BRL765.14500 CHF
10000 BRL1,530.29000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Brazilian Real
1 CHF6.53472 BRL
5 CHF32.67360 BRL
10 CHF65.34720 BRL
20 CHF130.69440 BRL
50 CHF326.73600 BRL
100 CHF653.47200 BRL
250 CHF1,633.68000 BRL
500 CHF3,267.36000 BRL
1000 CHF6,534.72000 BRL
2000 CHF13,069.44000 BRL
5000 CHF32,673.60000 BRL
10000 CHF65,347.20000 BRL