Brazilian reais to British pounds sterling today

Convert BRL to GBP at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = £0.1366 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:35
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

BRL to GBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GBP
1 BRL to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13710.1396
Low0.13150.1315
Average0.13500.1362
Change0.87%0.02%
View full history

1 BRL to GBP stats

The performance of BRL to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1371 and a 30 day low of 0.1315. This means the 30 day average was 0.1350. The change for BRL to GBP was 0.87.

The performance of BRL to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1396 and a 90 day low of 0.1315. This means the 90 day average was 0.1362. The change for BRL to GBP was 0.02.

Track market ratesView BRL to GBP chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3531.4781.6230.93621.318
1 GBP1.19811.268107.041.7711.9441.12125.538
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3961.5330.88420.133
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / British Pound Sterling
1 BRL0.13656 GBP
5 BRL0.68279 GBP
10 BRL1.36558 GBP
20 BRL2.73116 GBP
50 BRL6.82790 GBP
100 BRL13.65580 GBP
250 BRL34.13950 GBP
500 BRL68.27900 GBP
1000 BRL136.55800 GBP
2000 BRL273.11600 GBP
5000 BRL682.79000 GBP
10000 BRL1,365.58000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Brazilian Real
1 GBP7.32289 BRL
5 GBP36.61445 BRL
10 GBP73.22890 BRL
20 GBP146.45780 BRL
50 GBP366.14450 BRL
100 GBP732.28900 BRL
250 GBP1,830.72250 BRL
500 GBP3,661.44500 BRL
1000 GBP7,322.89000 BRL
2000 GBP14,645.78000 BRL
5000 GBP36,614.45000 BRL
10000 GBP73,228.90000 BRL