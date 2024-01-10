브라질 헤알 → 영국 파운드 스털링

실제 환율로 BRL → GBP 변환

1,000 brl
160.44 gbp

1.00000 BRL = 0.16044 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:31
불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

브라질 헤알 → 영국 파운드 스털링 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BRL을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 GBP을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BRL → GBP 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 브라질 헤알 / 영국 파운드 스털링
1 BRL0.16044 GBP
5 BRL0.80219 GBP
10 BRL1.60439 GBP
20 BRL3.20878 GBP
50 BRL8.02195 GBP
100 BRL16.04390 GBP
250 BRL40.10975 GBP
500 BRL80.21950 GBP
1000 BRL160.43900 GBP
2000 BRL320.87800 GBP
5000 BRL802.19500 GBP
10000 BRL1604.39000 GBP
환율 영국 파운드 스털링 / 브라질 헤알
1 GBP6.23288 BRL
5 GBP31.16440 BRL
10 GBP62.32880 BRL
20 GBP124.65760 BRL
50 GBP311.64400 BRL
100 GBP623.28800 BRL
250 GBP1558.22000 BRL
500 GBP3116.44000 BRL
1000 GBP6232.88000 BRL
2000 GBP12465.76000 BRL
5000 GBP31164.40000 BRL
10000 GBP62328.80000 BRL