불가리아 레프 → 영국 파운드 스털링

실제 환율로 BGN → GBP 변환

1,000 bgn
440.27 gbp

1.00000 BGN = 0.44027 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:19
불가리아 레프 → 영국 파운드 스털링 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 GBP을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BGN → GBP 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 불가리아 레프 / 영국 파운드 스털링
1 BGN0.44027 GBP
5 BGN2.20134 GBP
10 BGN4.40269 GBP
20 BGN8.80538 GBP
50 BGN22.01345 GBP
100 BGN44.02690 GBP
250 BGN110.06725 GBP
500 BGN220.13450 GBP
1000 BGN440.26900 GBP
2000 BGN880.53800 GBP
5000 BGN2201.34500 GBP
10000 BGN4402.69000 GBP
환율 영국 파운드 스털링 / 불가리아 레프
1 GBP2.27134 BGN
5 GBP11.35670 BGN
10 GBP22.71340 BGN
20 GBP45.42680 BGN
50 GBP113.56700 BGN
100 GBP227.13400 BGN
250 GBP567.83500 BGN
500 GBP1135.67000 BGN
1000 GBP2271.34000 BGN
2000 GBP4542.68000 BGN
5000 GBP11356.70000 BGN
10000 GBP22713.40000 BGN