뉴질랜드 달러 → 영국 파운드 스털링

실제 환율로 NZD → GBP 변환

1,000 nzd
488.57 gbp

1.00000 NZD = 0.48857 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:26
상위 통화

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.503190.7871230.9135583.08291.343750.85535146.115
1 AUD0.6652510.5236330.60772855.27090.893930.56902297.203
1 GBP1.270451.9097311.16063105.5531.707171.08669185.632
1 EUR1.094651.645470.8616190.94671.470940.93629159.945

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

뉴질랜드 달러 → 영국 파운드 스털링 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 GBP을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → GBP 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 영국 파운드 스털링
1 NZD0.48857 GBP
5 NZD2.44283 GBP
10 NZD4.88567 GBP
20 NZD9.77134 GBP
50 NZD24.42835 GBP
100 NZD48.85670 GBP
250 NZD122.14175 GBP
500 NZD244.28350 GBP
1000 NZD488.56700 GBP
2000 NZD977.13400 GBP
5000 NZD2442.83500 GBP
10000 NZD4885.67000 GBP
환율 영국 파운드 스털링 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 GBP2.04680 NZD
5 GBP10.23400 NZD
10 GBP20.46800 NZD
20 GBP40.93600 NZD
50 GBP102.34000 NZD
100 GBP204.68000 NZD
250 GBP511.70000 NZD
500 GBP1023.40000 NZD
1000 GBP2046.80000 NZD
2000 GBP4093.60000 NZD
5000 GBP10234.00000 NZD
10000 GBP20468.00000 NZD