뉴질랜드 달러 → 스위스 프랑

실제 환율로 NZD → CHF 변환

1,000 nzd
530.94 chf

1.00000 NZD = 0.53094 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:24
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 스위스 프랑
1 NZD0.53094 CHF
5 NZD2.65472 CHF
10 NZD5.30943 CHF
20 NZD10.61886 CHF
50 NZD26.54715 CHF
100 NZD53.09430 CHF
250 NZD132.73575 CHF
500 NZD265.47150 CHF
1000 NZD530.94300 CHF
2000 NZD1061.88600 CHF
5000 NZD2654.71500 CHF
10000 NZD5309.43000 CHF
환율 스위스 프랑 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 CHF1.88344 NZD
5 CHF9.41720 NZD
10 CHF18.83440 NZD
20 CHF37.66880 NZD
50 CHF94.17200 NZD
100 CHF188.34400 NZD
250 CHF470.86000 NZD
500 CHF941.72000 NZD
1000 CHF1883.44000 NZD
2000 CHF3766.88000 NZD
5000 CHF9417.20000 NZD
10000 CHF18834.40000 NZD