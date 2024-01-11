루마니아 레우 → 스위스 프랑

실제 환율로 RON → CHF 변환

1000 ron
188.50 chf

1.00000 RON = 0.18850 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:55
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860161.0962591.08381.470131.643180.937318.586
1 GBP1.1625711.27445105.891.70911.910291.0896821.6073
1 USD0.91220.784652183.08671.341051.498910.85516.9542
1 INR0.01097890.009443780.012035610.01614040.01804040.01029050.204054

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

루마니아 레우 → 스위스 프랑 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 RON을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CHF을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 RON → CHF 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 루마니아 레우

RON → USD

RON → EUR

RON → CAD

RON → AUD

RON → GBP

RON → SGD

RON → CHF

RON → INR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 루마니아 레우 / 스위스 프랑
1 RON0.18850 CHF
5 RON0.94252 CHF
10 RON1.88504 CHF
20 RON3.77008 CHF
50 RON9.42520 CHF
100 RON18.85040 CHF
250 RON47.12600 CHF
500 RON94.25200 CHF
1000 RON188.50400 CHF
2000 RON377.00800 CHF
5000 RON942.52000 CHF
10000 RON1885.04000 CHF
환율 스위스 프랑 / 루마니아 레우
1 CHF5.30492 RON
5 CHF26.52460 RON
10 CHF53.04920 RON
20 CHF106.09840 RON
50 CHF265.24600 RON
100 CHF530.49200 RON
250 CHF1326.23000 RON
500 CHF2652.46000 RON
1000 CHF5304.92000 RON
2000 CHF10609.84000 RON
5000 CHF26524.60000 RON
10000 CHF53049.20000 RON