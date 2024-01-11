중국 위안화 → 스위스 프랑

실제 환율로 CNY → CHF 변환

1,000 cny
118.57 chf

1.00000 CNY = 0.11857 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:09
환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 스위스 프랑
1 CNY0.11857 CHF
5 CNY0.59284 CHF
10 CNY1.18568 CHF
20 CNY2.37136 CHF
50 CNY5.92840 CHF
100 CNY11.85680 CHF
250 CNY29.64200 CHF
500 CNY59.28400 CHF
1000 CNY118.56800 CHF
2000 CNY237.13600 CHF
5000 CNY592.84000 CHF
10000 CNY1185.68000 CHF
환율 스위스 프랑 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 CHF8.43401 CNY
5 CHF42.17005 CNY
10 CHF84.34010 CNY
20 CHF168.68020 CNY
50 CHF421.70050 CNY
100 CHF843.40100 CNY
250 CHF2108.50250 CNY
500 CHF4217.00500 CNY
1000 CHF8434.01000 CNY
2000 CHF16868.02000 CNY
5000 CHF42170.05000 CNY
10000 CHF84340.10000 CNY