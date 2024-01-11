중국 위안화 → 홍콩 달러

실제 환율로 CNY → HKD 변환

1,000 cny
1,090.05 hkd

1.00000 CNY = 1.09005 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:11
중국 위안화 → 홍콩 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 HKD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 CNY → HKD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 중국 위안화

CNY → USD

CNY → HKD

CNY → CAD

CNY → EUR

CNY → GBP

CNY → AUD

CNY → INR

CNY → SGD

환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 홍콩 달러
1 CNY1.09005 HKD
5 CNY5.45025 HKD
10 CNY10.90050 HKD
20 CNY21.80100 HKD
50 CNY54.50250 HKD
100 CNY109.00500 HKD
250 CNY272.51250 HKD
500 CNY545.02500 HKD
1000 CNY1090.05000 HKD
2000 CNY2180.10000 HKD
5000 CNY5450.25000 HKD
10000 CNY10900.50000 HKD
환율 홍콩 달러 / Chinese Yuan RMB
100 HKD91.73890 CNY
200 HKD183.47780 CNY
300 HKD275.21670 CNY
500 HKD458.69450 CNY
1000 HKD917.38900 CNY
2000 HKD1834.77800 CNY
2500 HKD2293.47250 CNY
3000 HKD2752.16700 CNY
4000 HKD3669.55600 CNY
5000 HKD4586.94500 CNY
10000 HKD9173.89000 CNY
20000 HKD18347.78000 CNY