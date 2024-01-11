중국 위안화 → 호주 달러

실제 환율로 CNY → AUD 변환

1000 cny
208.01 aud

1.00000 CNY = 0.20801 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:07
환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 호주 달러
1 CNY0.20801 AUD
5 CNY1.04004 AUD
10 CNY2.08008 AUD
20 CNY4.16016 AUD
50 CNY10.40040 AUD
100 CNY20.80080 AUD
250 CNY52.00200 AUD
500 CNY104.00400 AUD
1000 CNY208.00800 AUD
2000 CNY416.01600 AUD
5000 CNY1040.04000 AUD
10000 CNY2080.08000 AUD
환율 호주 달러 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 AUD4.80750 CNY
5 AUD24.03750 CNY
10 AUD48.07500 CNY
20 AUD96.15000 CNY
50 AUD240.37500 CNY
100 AUD480.75000 CNY
250 AUD1201.87500 CNY
500 AUD2403.75000 CNY
1000 AUD4807.50000 CNY
2000 AUD9615.00000 CNY
5000 AUD24037.50000 CNY
10000 AUD48075.00000 CNY