중국 위안화 → 캐나다 달러

실제 환율로 CNY → CAD 변환

1,000 cny
186.53 cad

1.00000 CNY = 0.18653 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:09
환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 캐나다 달러
1 CNY0.18653 CAD
5 CNY0.93267 CAD
10 CNY1.86534 CAD
20 CNY3.73068 CAD
50 CNY9.32670 CAD
100 CNY18.65340 CAD
250 CNY46.63350 CAD
500 CNY93.26700 CAD
1000 CNY186.53400 CAD
2000 CNY373.06800 CAD
5000 CNY932.67000 CAD
10000 CNY1865.34000 CAD
환율 캐나다 달러 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 CAD5.36096 CNY
5 CAD26.80480 CNY
10 CAD53.60960 CNY
20 CAD107.21920 CNY
50 CAD268.04800 CNY
100 CAD536.09600 CNY
250 CAD1340.24000 CNY
500 CAD2680.48000 CNY
1000 CAD5360.96000 CNY
2000 CAD10721.92000 CNY
5000 CAD26804.80000 CNY
10000 CAD53609.60000 CNY