이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 캐나다 달러

실제 환율로 ILS → CAD 변환

1000 ils
356.52 cad

1.00000 ILS = 0.35652 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:50
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860191.0984591.13391.467251.634960.93290518.6363
1 GBP1.1625311.27705105.9521.705821.90081.0845321.6664
1 USD0.910350.783055182.96591.335751.488430.8492516.966
1 INR0.01097290.009438270.012053110.01610.01794020.01023610.204494

환율 비교

이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 캐나다 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 ILS을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CAD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 ILS → CAD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 이스라엘 신 셰켈

ILS → USD

ILS → EUR

ILS → GBP

ILS → INR

ILS → JPY

ILS → RUB

ILS → AUD

ILS → ZAR

환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 캐나다 달러
1 ILS0.35652 CAD
5 ILS1.78259 CAD
10 ILS3.56518 CAD
20 ILS7.13036 CAD
50 ILS17.82590 CAD
100 ILS35.65180 CAD
250 ILS89.12950 CAD
500 ILS178.25900 CAD
1000 ILS356.51800 CAD
2000 ILS713.03600 CAD
5000 ILS1782.59000 CAD
10000 ILS3565.18000 CAD
환율 캐나다 달러 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 CAD2.80490 ILS
5 CAD14.02450 ILS
10 CAD28.04900 ILS
20 CAD56.09800 ILS
50 CAD140.24500 ILS
100 CAD280.49000 ILS
250 CAD701.22500 ILS
500 CAD1402.45000 ILS
1000 CAD2804.90000 ILS
2000 CAD5609.80000 ILS
5000 CAD14024.50000 ILS
10000 CAD28049.00000 ILS