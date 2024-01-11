폴란드 즈워티 → 캐나다 달러

실제 환율로 PLN → CAD 변환

1,000 pln
337.52 cad

1.00000 PLN = 0.33752 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:09
상위 통화

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.91280.78545383.08630.85521312.810.350122.5466
1 EUR1.0955510.8605191.02520.936881438.2411.338824.7005
1 GBP1.273151.16211105.7811.088751671.3913.176828.7045
1 INR0.01203570.0109860.0094534610.010292915.80040.124570.271359

환율 폴란드 즈워티 / 캐나다 달러
1 PLN0.33752 CAD
5 PLN1.68761 CAD
10 PLN3.37521 CAD
20 PLN6.75042 CAD
50 PLN16.87605 CAD
100 PLN33.75210 CAD
250 PLN84.38025 CAD
500 PLN168.76050 CAD
1000 PLN337.52100 CAD
2000 PLN675.04200 CAD
5000 PLN1687.60500 CAD
10000 PLN3375.21000 CAD
환율 캐나다 달러 / 폴란드 즈워티
1 CAD2.96278 PLN
5 CAD14.81390 PLN
10 CAD29.62780 PLN
20 CAD59.25560 PLN
50 CAD148.13900 PLN
100 CAD296.27800 PLN
250 CAD740.69500 PLN
500 CAD1481.39000 PLN
1000 CAD2962.78000 PLN
2000 CAD5925.56000 PLN
5000 CAD14813.90000 PLN
10000 CAD29627.80000 PLN