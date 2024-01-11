홍콩 달러 → 캐나다 달러

실제 환율로 HKD → CAD 변환

1000 hkd
170.91 cad

1.00000 HKD = 0.17091 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:21
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.159550.7832391.329451.487760.910751.3359583.0181
1 CNY0.13967410.1093980.1856890.2078010.1272010.18659711.5954
1 GBP1.276759.1409611.697381.89951.16281.70567105.993
1 SGD0.7521915.385350.58914511.119080.6850241.0048962.4454

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

홍콩 달러 → 캐나다 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 HKD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CAD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 HKD → CAD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 홍콩 달러

HKD → USD

HKD → CNY

HKD → GBP

HKD → SGD

HKD → AUD

HKD → EUR

HKD → CAD

HKD → INR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 홍콩 달러 / 캐나다 달러
100 HKD17.09080 CAD
200 HKD34.18160 CAD
300 HKD51.27240 CAD
500 HKD85.45400 CAD
1000 HKD170.90800 CAD
2000 HKD341.81600 CAD
2500 HKD427.27000 CAD
3000 HKD512.72400 CAD
4000 HKD683.63200 CAD
5000 HKD854.54000 CAD
10000 HKD1709.08000 CAD
20000 HKD3418.16000 CAD
환율 캐나다 달러 / 홍콩 달러
1 CAD5.85112 HKD
5 CAD29.25560 HKD
10 CAD58.51120 HKD
20 CAD117.02240 HKD
50 CAD292.55600 HKD
100 CAD585.11200 HKD
250 CAD1462.78000 HKD
500 CAD2925.56000 HKD
1000 CAD5851.12000 HKD
2000 CAD11702.24000 HKD
5000 CAD29255.60000 HKD
10000 CAD58511.20000 HKD