홍콩 달러 → 중국 위안화

실제 환율로 HKD → CNY 변환

1000 hkd
916.00 cny

1.00000 HKD = 0.91600 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:22
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.859921.0979591.14541.466861.633490.9330218.6275
1 GBP1.162911.27685105.9971.705871.899651.0850121.6627
1 USD0.910750.783177183.01421.3361.487760.8497516.9657
1 INR0.01097150.009434260.012046110.01609360.01792180.01023620.204371

환율 비교

홍콩 달러 → 중국 위안화 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 HKD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 HKD → CNY 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 홍콩 달러

HKD → USD

HKD → CNY

HKD → GBP

HKD → SGD

HKD → AUD

HKD → EUR

HKD → CAD

HKD → INR

환율 홍콩 달러 / Chinese Yuan RMB
100 HKD91.60010 CNY
200 HKD183.20020 CNY
300 HKD274.80030 CNY
500 HKD458.00050 CNY
1000 HKD916.00100 CNY
2000 HKD1832.00200 CNY
2500 HKD2290.00250 CNY
3000 HKD2748.00300 CNY
4000 HKD3664.00400 CNY
5000 HKD4580.00500 CNY
10000 HKD9160.01000 CNY
20000 HKD18320.02000 CNY
환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 홍콩 달러
1 CNY1.09170 HKD
5 CNY5.45850 HKD
10 CNY10.91700 HKD
20 CNY21.83400 HKD
50 CNY54.58500 HKD
100 CNY109.17000 HKD
250 CNY272.92500 HKD
500 CNY545.85000 HKD
1000 CNY1091.70000 HKD
2000 CNY2183.40000 HKD
5000 CNY5458.50000 HKD
10000 CNY10917.00000 HKD