$1.000 HKD = ¥0.9305 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:52
1 HKD to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.93050.9305
Low0.91370.9012
Average0.92120.9132
Change1.58%1.55%
The performance of HKD to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9305 and a 30 day low of 0.9137. This means the 30 day average was 0.9212. The change for HKD to CNY was 1.58.

The performance of HKD to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9305 and a 90 day low of 0.9012. This means the 90 day average was 0.9132. The change for HKD to CNY was 1.55.

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2410.7871.341.5330.9451.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.130.19311.655
1 GBP1.2719.19911.7021.9481.21.774107.213
1 SGD0.7465.4040.58711.1440.7051.04262.982

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
100 HKD93.04540 CNY
200 HKD186.09080 CNY
300 HKD279.13620 CNY
500 HKD465.22700 CNY
1000 HKD930.45400 CNY
2000 HKD1,860.90800 CNY
2500 HKD2,326.13500 CNY
3000 HKD2,791.36200 CNY
4000 HKD3,721.81600 CNY
5000 HKD4,652.27000 CNY
10000 HKD9,304.54000 CNY
20000 HKD18,609.08000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Hong Kong Dollar
1 CNY1.07474 HKD
5 CNY5.37370 HKD
10 CNY10.74740 HKD
20 CNY21.49480 HKD
50 CNY53.73700 HKD
100 CNY107.47400 HKD
250 CNY268.68500 HKD
500 CNY537.37000 HKD
1000 CNY1,074.74000 HKD
2000 CNY2,149.48000 HKD
5000 CNY5,373.70000 HKD
10000 CNY10,747.40000 HKD