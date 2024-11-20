Hong Kong dollars to Euros today

Convert HKD to EUR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = €0.1214 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:54
HKD to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

EUR
1 HKD to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12210.1221
Low0.11770.1146
Average0.11980.1174
Change2.09%5.24%
1 HKD to EUR stats

The performance of HKD to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1221 and a 30 day low of 0.1177. This means the 30 day average was 0.1198. The change for HKD to EUR was 2.09.

The performance of HKD to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1221 and a 90 day low of 0.1146. This means the 90 day average was 0.1174. The change for HKD to EUR was 5.24.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Euro
100 HKD12.14160 EUR
200 HKD24.28320 EUR
300 HKD36.42480 EUR
500 HKD60.70800 EUR
1000 HKD121.41600 EUR
2000 HKD242.83200 EUR
2500 HKD303.54000 EUR
3000 HKD364.24800 EUR
4000 HKD485.66400 EUR
5000 HKD607.08000 EUR
10000 HKD1,214.16000 EUR
20000 HKD2,428.32000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Hong Kong Dollar
1 EUR8.23613 HKD
5 EUR41.18065 HKD
10 EUR82.36130 HKD
20 EUR164.72260 HKD
50 EUR411.80650 HKD
100 EUR823.61300 HKD
250 EUR2,059.03250 HKD
500 EUR4,118.06500 HKD
1000 EUR8,236.13000 HKD
2000 EUR16,472.26000 HKD
5000 EUR41,180.65000 HKD
10000 EUR82,361.30000 HKD