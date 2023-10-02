1 thousand Hong Kong dollars to Euros

Convert HKD to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
121.99 eur

1.00000 HKD = 0.12199 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:54 UTC
HKD to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HKD → 0 EUR
Mid market rate

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Euros

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Euro
100 HKD12.19940 EUR
200 HKD24.39880 EUR
300 HKD36.59820 EUR
500 HKD60.99700 EUR
1000 HKD121.99400 EUR
2000 HKD243.98800 EUR
2500 HKD304.98500 EUR
3000 HKD365.98200 EUR
4000 HKD487.97600 EUR
5000 HKD609.97000 EUR
10000 HKD1219.94000 EUR
20000 HKD2439.88000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Hong Kong Dollar
1 EUR8.19710 HKD
5 EUR40.98550 HKD
10 EUR81.97100 HKD
20 EUR163.94200 HKD
50 EUR409.85500 HKD
100 EUR819.71000 HKD
250 EUR2049.27500 HKD
500 EUR4098.55000 HKD
1000 EUR8197.10000 HKD
2000 EUR16394.20000 HKD
5000 EUR40985.50000 HKD
10000 EUR81971.00000 HKD