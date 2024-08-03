Currency Converter

1,000 usd
916.55 eur

$1.000 USD = €0.9166 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

USD to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Live Exchange Rates

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Refresh rates in 60

Last updated today, 05:33

1 USD to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.92720.9364
Low0.91410.9141
Average0.92070.9249
Change-0.91%-1.42%
View full history

1 USD to EUR stats

The performance of USD to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9272 and a 30 day low of 0.9141. This means the 30 day average was 0.9207. The change for USD to EUR was -0.91.

The performance of USD to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9364 and a 90 day low of 0.9141. This means the 90 day average was 0.9249. The change for USD to EUR was -1.42.

Track market rates

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

How does this currency converter work?

Wise’s currency converter will show you how much your money is worth in other currencies at the real exchange rate. You can convert over 140 currencies quickly and easily.

Simply input your amount in the currency calculator above, select your source and destination currency and our tool will convert your currency at the mid-market rate (that’s the one you’ll usually find on Google). Send money abroad using Wise and we’ll use the same rate you see on our currency converter.

How to convert foreign currencies

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the drop-downs to select the currencies you want to convert between.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) about the rate