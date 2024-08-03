Currency Converter
|1 USD to EUR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.9272
|0.9364
|Low
|0.9141
|0.9141
|Average
|0.9207
|0.9249
|Change
|-0.91%
|-1.42%
1 USD to EUR stats
The performance of USD to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9272 and a 30 day low of 0.9141. This means the 30 day average was 0.9207. The change for USD to EUR was -0.91.
The performance of USD to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9364 and a 90 day low of 0.9141. This means the 90 day average was 0.9249. The change for USD to EUR was -1.42.
How does this currency converter work?
Wise’s currency converter will show you how much your money is worth in other currencies at the real exchange rate. You can convert over 140 currencies quickly and easily.
Simply input your amount in the currency calculator above, select your source and destination currency and our tool will convert your currency at the mid-market rate (that’s the one you’ll usually find on Google). Send money abroad using Wise and we’ll use the same rate you see on our currency converter.
How to convert foreign currencies
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the drop-downs to select the currencies you want to convert between.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
