R$1.000 BRL = €0.1636 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:34
BRL to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

EUR
1 BRL to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16410.1671
Low0.15670.1567
Average0.16190.1626
Change0.66%1.70%
1 BRL to EUR stats

The performance of BRL to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1641 and a 30 day low of 0.1567. This means the 30 day average was 0.1619. The change for BRL to EUR was 0.66.

The performance of BRL to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1671 and a 90 day low of 0.1567. This means the 90 day average was 0.1626. The change for BRL to EUR was 1.70.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Euro
1 BRL0.16358 EUR
5 BRL0.81791 EUR
10 BRL1.63582 EUR
20 BRL3.27164 EUR
50 BRL8.17910 EUR
100 BRL16.35820 EUR
250 BRL40.89550 EUR
500 BRL81.79100 EUR
1000 BRL163.58200 EUR
2000 BRL327.16400 EUR
5000 BRL817.91000 EUR
10000 BRL1,635.82000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Brazilian Real
1 EUR6.11314 BRL
5 EUR30.56570 BRL
10 EUR61.13140 BRL
20 EUR122.26280 BRL
50 EUR305.65700 BRL
100 EUR611.31400 BRL
250 EUR1,528.28500 BRL
500 EUR3,056.57000 BRL
1000 EUR6,113.14000 BRL
2000 EUR12,226.28000 BRL
5000 EUR30,565.70000 BRL
10000 EUR61,131.40000 BRL