Brazilian real to Euros exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Euros is currently 0.164 today, reflecting a -0.367% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 0.004% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Euros has fluctuated between a high of 0.165 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 0.163 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.653% increase in value.