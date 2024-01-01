Mexican Peso (MXN)
The Mexican peso is the currency of Mexico. Its currency code is MXN and its symbol is $. To distinguish it from other currencies using the $ symbol, the peso is sometimes written as M$, MX$, or MEX$. The symbol MXN replaced the former symbol, MXP. The peso has a conversion factor of 6 significant digits, and is fiat currency. The most popular peso exchange is with the US dollar.
Currency name
Mexican Peso
Currency symbol
Mex$
MXN exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|CAD
|INR
|GBP
|CHF
|AUD
|BRL
|From MXN
|0.05215
|0.04780
|0.07235
|4.37054
|0.04073
|0.04474
|0.08010
|0.29874
|To MXN
|19.17400
|20.91980
|13.82160
|0.22880
|24.55230
|22.34990
|12.48520
|3.34739
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.