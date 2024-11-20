Brazilian reais to Mexican pesos today

Convert BRL to MXN at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = Mex$3.487 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:45
BRL to MXN conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
MXN
1 BRL to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.57793.6259
Low3.42203.4220
Average3.50253.5158
Change-0.65%-0.01%
1 BRL to MXN stats

The performance of BRL to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.5779 and a 30 day low of 3.4220. This means the 30 day average was 3.5025. The change for BRL to MXN was -0.65.

The performance of BRL to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.6259 and a 90 day low of 3.4220. This means the 90 day average was 3.5158. The change for BRL to MXN was -0.01.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Mexican Peso
1 BRL3.48703 MXN
5 BRL17.43515 MXN
10 BRL34.87030 MXN
20 BRL69.74060 MXN
50 BRL174.35150 MXN
100 BRL348.70300 MXN
250 BRL871.75750 MXN
500 BRL1,743.51500 MXN
1000 BRL3,487.03000 MXN
2000 BRL6,974.06000 MXN
5000 BRL17,435.15000 MXN
10000 BRL34,870.30000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Brazilian Real
1 MXN0.28678 BRL
5 MXN1.43389 BRL
10 MXN2.86777 BRL
20 MXN5.73554 BRL
50 MXN14.33885 BRL
100 MXN28.67770 BRL
250 MXN71.69425 BRL
500 MXN143.38850 BRL
1000 MXN286.77700 BRL
2000 MXN573.55400 BRL
5000 MXN1,433.88500 BRL
10000 MXN2,867.77000 BRL