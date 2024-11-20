Brazilian real to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Mexican pesos is currently 3.487 today, reflecting a -0.785% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a -2.454% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 3.579 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 3.483 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.571% increase in value.