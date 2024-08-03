Euros to Indian rupees today
Convert EUR to INR at the real exchange rate
|1 EUR to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|91.4354
|91.4354
|Low
|90.2669
|89.2597
|Average
|90.8235
|90.2690
|Change
|1.29%
|1.98%
|View full history
1 EUR to INR stats
The performance of EUR to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 91.4354 and a 30 day low of 90.2669. This means the 30 day average was 90.8235. The change for EUR to INR was 1.29.
The performance of EUR to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 91.4354 and a 90 day low of 89.2597. This means the 90 day average was 90.2690. The change for EUR to INR was 1.98.
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Euros to Indian rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Euro
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Euro / Indian Rupee
|1 EUR
|91.43090 INR
|5 EUR
|457.15450 INR
|10 EUR
|914.30900 INR
|20 EUR
|1,828.61800 INR
|50 EUR
|4,571.54500 INR
|100 EUR
|9,143.09000 INR
|250 EUR
|22,857.72500 INR
|500 EUR
|45,715.45000 INR
|1000 EUR
|91,430.90000 INR
|2000 EUR
|182,861.80000 INR
|5000 EUR
|457,154.50000 INR
|10000 EUR
|914,309.00000 INR
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Euro
|1 INR
|0.01094 EUR
|5 INR
|0.05469 EUR
|10 INR
|0.10937 EUR
|20 INR
|0.21874 EUR
|50 INR
|0.54686 EUR
|100 INR
|1.09372 EUR
|250 INR
|2.73430 EUR
|300 INR
|3.28116 EUR
|500 INR
|5.46860 EUR
|600 INR
|6.56232 EUR
|1000 INR
|10.93720 EUR
|2000 INR
|21.87440 EUR
|5000 INR
|54.68600 EUR
|10000 INR
|109.37200 EUR
|25000 INR
|273.43000 EUR
|50000 INR
|546.86000 EUR
|100000 INR
|1,093.72000 EUR
|1000000 INR
|10,937.20000 EUR
|1000000000 INR
|10,937,200.00000 EUR