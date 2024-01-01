5,000 Indian rupees to Euros
Convert INR to EUR at the real exchange rate
|1 INR to EUR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0111
|0.0112
|Low
|0.0109
|0.0109
|Average
|0.0110
|0.0111
|Change
|-1.27%
|-1.94%
|View full history
1 INR to EUR stats
The performance of INR to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0111 and a 30 day low of 0.0109. This means the 30 day average was 0.0110. The change for INR to EUR was -1.27.
The performance of INR to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0112 and a 90 day low of 0.0109. This means the 90 day average was 0.0111. The change for INR to EUR was -1.94.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Euro
|1 INR
|0.01094 EUR
|5 INR
|0.05469 EUR
|10 INR
|0.10937 EUR
|20 INR
|0.21874 EUR
|50 INR
|0.54686 EUR
|100 INR
|1.09372 EUR
|250 INR
|2.73430 EUR
|300 INR
|3.28116 EUR
|500 INR
|5.46860 EUR
|600 INR
|6.56232 EUR
|1000 INR
|10.93720 EUR
|2000 INR
|21.87440 EUR
|5000 INR
|54.68600 EUR
|10000 INR
|109.37200 EUR
|25000 INR
|273.43000 EUR
|50000 INR
|546.86000 EUR
|100000 INR
|1,093.72000 EUR
|1000000 INR
|10,937.20000 EUR
|1000000000 INR
|10,937,200.00000 EUR
|Conversion rates Euro / Indian Rupee
|1 EUR
|91.43090 INR
|5 EUR
|457.15450 INR
|10 EUR
|914.30900 INR
|20 EUR
|1,828.61800 INR
|50 EUR
|4,571.54500 INR
|100 EUR
|9,143.09000 INR
|250 EUR
|22,857.72500 INR
|500 EUR
|45,715.45000 INR
|1000 EUR
|91,430.90000 INR
|2000 EUR
|182,861.80000 INR
|5000 EUR
|457,154.50000 INR
|10000 EUR
|914,309.00000 INR