Indian rupee to Euros exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Euros is currently 0.011 today, reflecting a -0.230% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.591% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Euros has fluctuated between a high of 0.011 on 01-08-2024 and a low of 0.011 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a -0.565% decrease in value.